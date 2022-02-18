Xavi offers his verdict on Barcelona’s Europa League draw with Napoli

Xavi spoke in detail about how he was feeling after seeing his Barcelona side held to a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday.

The coach admitted he was frustrated at seeing his team miss several good chances to win the game but was still happy with the overall performance.

“Now I’m sad because it makes me angry that we missed so many because it’s a game to, at least, win,” he said. “I think that the only thing that we lacked was to convert the chances. We were good in the high press. After going behind, we generated 20 chances and six or seven were very clear. “The result should be a victory and, being fair, by at least a couple of goals. We played well, but we’re competing in the Europa League. This isn’t about feelings, it’s about results, and the game was excellent.”

Xavi also spoke about Ferran Torres who could, and probably should, have won the game but was guilty of some poor finishing and looked to be in tears at the final whistle.

“We were just making a comparison in the dressing room,” he added. “It happened to Luis Suarez, who seemed to be struggling to score. The Barcelona shirt weighs a few kilos more. But I am delighted to have him in the team and he will give us a lot of joy. “If he is in the area, it is because he will score. He could score all his life and he will. In training he is one of those who scores the most. He has our absolute confidence. He has to just put it behind him. “It will not affect him. I will take care of this, the staff too. He is very strong, self-demanding.” Source | Marca

The draw, and the end of the away goals rule, means both teams have everything to play for in the second leg. Barca have struggled on their travels in Europe in recent years but must win if they are to qualify.