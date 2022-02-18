Ferran Torres sends defiant message after Barcelona’s draw with Napoli

Ferran Torres sent a defiant message after Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday.

The January signing had an eventful match at the Camp Nou, scoring the equalizer from the penalty spot but missing several chances to win the game.

Torres was spotted looking emotional after the match but seems to have regrouped quickly and is already looking forward to the return leg.

He wrote on Instagram, “This does not end here. Effort always ends up giving results.”

Barcelona will now head to Napoli in a week’s time needing a win to progress to the last 16 of the competition.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti sounded pretty bullish about his team’s chance of progressing when he spoke to reporters after the match.

“I think in the first half we proved that we could play on level terms with Barcelona,” he said after the draw. “They controlled the initiative after the break, but these are things that can be fixed. We can repeat the first half performance for an entire match.”

Both teams have league matches in between the return leg. Barcelona are at Valencia in La Liga on Sunday, while Napoli face a trip to Cagliari on Monday.