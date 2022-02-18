FC Barcelona 1-1 Napoli: All to play for in Naples - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona were simply tremendous in their first ever experience of the Europa League on Thursday. Against an extremely testing opponent they produced streams of brilliant football and created chance after chance.

Unrewarded excellence - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona made a magnificent impression in their Europa League debut on Thursday against Napoli. Their deep pressure caused all kinds of trouble for Napoli’s tight defence, and there were more than enough chances to take a sizeable lead to Italy next week. But lack of accuracy in front of goal means instead the teams will be starting the game with one goal each.

Ferran Torres devastated after missed chances in Barça's Napoli draw - SPORT

The former Valencia and Manchester City man knew that his team needed him, but the goals didn't arrive from open play. For Xavi Hernandez, the winger is an important player beyond his goals. He has to score, yes, but he also has to create.

Barça's Ansu Fati wants to return against Real Madrid or Sevilla - SPORT

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is in good spirits and optimistic about his recovery time as he continues his treatment in Madrid. No timeframe was given on how long his latest hamstring injury would rule him out after he opted against undergoing surgery.

Barcelona set to lose Roberto as contract talks break down - Football Espana

Barcelona’s contract talks with veteran star Sergi Roberto are said to have broken down. Roberto has been a loyal servant for Barca over the last 12 years after coming through La Masia. The versatile midfielder has been consistent and professional during his time at the club, even while regularly playing away from his preferred position, at right-back.