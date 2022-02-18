Barcelona refusing to take any risks with Ansu Fati - report

In something that is of no surprise to anyone, but still good to hear, is that Barcelona are emphasizing patience with Ansu Fati’s recovery process. The club, despite being in a battle for a top-four spot and what is certainly a massive money-making opportunity, will make sure the youngster is 100% ready before stepping onto the pitch.

According to a report from Diario AS, this all means at least three weeks of solid training and the club already saying no to a return for the Clasico on the 20th. The goal would be to have Fati back for the final few matches of the season.

In an abundance of caution, Barca won’t bring the teenager back until the medical staff and most importantly, Fati, feel as confident in their decision. The long-term is the goal here, and keeping Fati fit and healthy in the long run is vital to the future of Xavi’s Barcelona.