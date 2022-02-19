Recovery session after draw with Napoli - FC Barcelona

A recovery session was the order of the day at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with Memphis, Lenglet, Sergi Roberto and M. Wague also continuing their respective recoveries from injury.

What's happened before after 1-1 draws at Camp Nou? - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona drew 1-1 with Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday. It’s the seventh time that the first of two legs in a European competition has ended that way at Camp Nou.

When and where to watch Valencia v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

La Liga is back on the agenda following the Europa League fixture in midweek against Napoli in which the blaugranes were the better side but could only draw 1-1 in the first leg of their play off at Camp Nou. Sunday sees a trip to Mestalla to take on Valencia in the league and we take a look at when it kicks off where you are and where you can see it.

Barcelona eye Chelsea defensive star as summer option - Football Espana

Barcelona could swoop for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen if he becomes a free agent this summer. The Blues are set for showdown contract extension talks with the Danish international in the coming weeks with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Barcelona 'waiting' on Azpilicueta to accept contract offer - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to be waiting on Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta to accept their contract offer. The Blaugrana enjoyed a busy January transfer window, despite their ongoing financial issues.

Barcelona will not rush Fati back from latest injury for any reason - Football Espana

Barcelona are not going to rush Ansu Fati back from injury regardless of their battle for a top four spot. Fati has had a disastrous spell with injuries, missing the best part of a year in all. The talented young striker missed around nine months with a knee injury and he has suffered two setbacks since returning.