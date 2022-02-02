Which new signing will be left out of Barcelona’s Europa League squad?

Barcelona brought in four new players during the January transfer window with Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, and Adama Traore all joining and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expected to be confirmed shortly.

The signings are good news for the Catalan giants but there is one problem. UEFA rules state that clubs can only register a maximum of three new players from the January window for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Barcelona don’t have long to make the decision either. The deadline for registration is February 2 at midnight (CET) which means the club will have to figure out who misses out pretty quickly.

Xavi and his men play Napoli in the Europa League in February with the winners going on to a place in the last 16. The first match is at the Camp Nou on February 17 with the return in Napoli a week later.

The Catalans splashed out €55 million to land Spain international Ferran Torres from Manchester City which suggests it’s unlikely the 21-year-old will be omitted from the Europa League squad.

There have been whispers that 38-year-old Dani Alves will be the man to miss out, in part because of his age but also because there are other options with the likes of Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza and even Sergi Roberto once he returns to fitness.

Of course, Alves has featured regularly since arriving which means it’s by no means a given that he’ll be the one left out rather than Adama or Aubameyang. Either way it’s still a big call to make, particularly as the Europa League is Barca’s last hope of silverware this season.

Who do YOU think will be left out of Barcelona’s Europa League squad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!