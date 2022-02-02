Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde expected to miss six weeks with ankle injury

Barcelona look set to be without Alejandro Balde for six weeks after he picked up an ankle injury in the mini-Clasico draw with Real Madrid at the weekend.

The youngster was forced off in the opening exchanges and Barca have now confirmed the nature of his injury.

“Tests conducted by the FC Barcelona Medical Services have confirmed that Alejandro Balde has a syndesmosis injury in his right ankle. His availability will depend on how the injury evolves.” Source | FC Barcelona

Barcelona haven’t said how long Balde will be out for, but Diario AS are reporting that it will be six weeks and that he won’t be back in action until mid-March.

The news will be a further blow to Xavi who was reportedly keen to bring in a new left-back in January to provide competition to Jordi Alba.

A move for Nicolas Tagliafico was heavily rumored but failed to materialize which means Barca remain short at left-back for the rest of the season.