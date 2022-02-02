Delivery to the Provincial Prosecutor's Office of the conclusions of the Forensic investigation - FC Barcelona

The charges made to the Prosector's Office are limited to a description of the facts and it must be the forthcoming investigation which determines those responsible

Preparations continue for visit of Atlético Madrid - FC Barcelona

Barça carried out another session with the mouth watering clash against Atlético Madrid on the horizon. The La Liga fixture takes place on Sunday 6 February, kick off at 4.15pm CET at Camp Nou, Barça's first home game of 2022.

Arsenal confirm Aubameyang has left the club with Barcelona announcement imminent - Football Espana

Arsenal have confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by mutual consent, paving the way for Barcelona to announce his signature imminently.

Barcelona suffer Balde injury blow ahead of Atletico Madrid clash - Football Espana

Barcelona have suffered yet another injury blow as they prepare to return to action. The Blaugrana have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, and so much so that Xavi Hernandez replaced the whole medical department when he arrived at the club.

Laporta hints that Dembele won't play for Barcelona ever again - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted that Ousmane Dembele will not play for the club again after appearing to choose to run his contract down. Dembele's terms are up in the summer and he's rejected the chance to renew and also turned down chances to move elsewhere in January.

Laporta on Haaland: If we have to pay commission we won't hide it - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was asked by the journalist Marçal Lorente if he would pay more than 5% in commission to land signings like Erling Haaland in the future.