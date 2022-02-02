Barcelona leave Dani Alves out of Europa League squad

Barcelona have confirmed that Dani Alves has been left out of the club’s Europa League squad ahead of February’s knockout play-off clash with Napoli.

The Catalan giants were only able to register three of their four new signings which meant one of Alves, Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would miss out.

Barcelona have now revealed their list and it’s Alves who is the unlucky one.

There’s also some slightly surprising news that Ousmane Dembele is included despite his future still being uncertain.

Dembele hasn’t featured in Barca’s last two games and president Joan Laporta has said it’s up to Xavi to decide whether he will play for the club again before his contract expires.

Xavi has previously said he is not in favor of keeping Dembele in the stands and reports claim he will meet Laporta imminently to talk about the forward’s future.

Barcelona return to Europa League action on February 17 at the Camp Nou with Napoli the visitors and then head to Italy a week later for the return.

The winners of the game will progress to the last 16 of Europe’s second-tier competition.