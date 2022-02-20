The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Mestalla for what promises to be a very tough La Liga game against Valencia, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 4. Ronald Araujo, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 14. Nico González, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33. Ez Abde

There is some big news for this one as Ronald Araujo has been medically cleared to return from a calf issue and gives a major boost to a depleted defense that will be missing the suspended Dani Alves and Gerard Piqué as well as the injured Clément Lenglet (hamstring), Samuel Umtiti (foot) and Alejandro Balde (ankle). Also missing out due to injury are Ansu Fati (hamstring), Memphis Depay (hamstring) and Sergi Roberto (thigh).

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Eric, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Adama, Ferran, Dembélé

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!