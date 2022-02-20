PREVIEW: Valencia v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Following the 1-1 draw with Napoli in Thursday’s Europa League fixture and ahead of the return leg in Italy, FC Barcelona have a crunch Liga fixture on Sunday at 4.15pm CET.

Ronald Araujo named in squad - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández has named his squad for the game at Mestalla this Sunday at 4.15pm CET. The good news is that Ronald Araujo has been declared fit and able to play.

The lowdown on Valencia CF - FC Barcelona

In between their two Europa League games with Napoli, Barça have a big game in La Liga too. On Sunday at 4.15pm CET, they travel to Valencia. Here’s our lowdown on the club they call Los Che.

Chelsea to join the Gavi race in 2022 - Football Espana

Premier League giants Chelsea have joined the growing list of clubs interested in Barcelona star Gavi. Gavi has rocketed to prominence this season after making his first team debut in August, alongside a first Spain cap in October, as the youngest ever player represent La Roja at senior level.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong makes definitive statement about his future - Football Espana

Frenkie de Jong has spoken about his future. The Dutch midfielder had been linked with a move away from Barcelona but in comments to The Guardian carried by Mundo Deportivo he revealed that he’s happy at Camp Nou and wants to stay for many years. He has no intention of leaving in the summer.