Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang credited with hat trick by ref

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gotten his first hat-trick as an FC Barcelona player, at least as far as the ref is concerned. While his performance was great no matter what, his third goal was debatable. Should it be credited to him or Pedri? While many news sites and stat apps gave the goal to the young midfielder, the official referee’s report gave that goal to the ex-Arsenal forward.

Pedri came on in the second half as a substitute for Frenkie de Jong, and he took a powerful shot from outside the box just a few minutes later. The ball was deflected, however, by Aubameyang. Whether that was enough to credit him or not for the goal is up for debate.

What’s clear in any case is that it was yet another memorable outing for the striker at Mestalla. He had previously scored a hat trick in his only appearance in Valencia CF’s home, meaning he now has six goals in just two matches in that stadium.

“I like playing here, it’s like my home,” the striker was quoted as saying after the match.

It was a key win for the blaugrana, who maintain the fourth position in La Liga in their quest to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. It was also a big moment for Aubameyang, who is now only the fourth player to score in four of the top five leagues this century. The other three are Stevan Jovetić, Michy Batshuayi, and James Rodríguez.