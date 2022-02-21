Valencia 1-4 FC Barcelona: Aubame-bang! - FC Barcelona

An especially brilliant first half and a stellar performance from the Gabonese striker keeps the Catalans in the Champions League places in La Liga

Aubameyang opens account in style - FC Barcelona

Aubameyang is well off the mark as an FC Barcelona goalscorer. Mestalla was very much the game when he came of age in the blaugrana jersey, scoring three of the four goals in a 4-1 defeat of Valencia.

Chelsea prepared to wait on Cesar Azpilicueta future decision - Football Espana

Chelsea are prepared to wait until this summer to confirm Cesar Azpilicueta’s future decision. Azpilicueta’s current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the 2021/22 season with no firm moves made on an extension for the Spanish international at this stage. The 32-year-old remains a central figure in the Blues squad, as club captain and a versatile defensive option, and Chelsea want to keep him at the club.

Xavi lauds Barça midfielder Pedri: He is absolutely superlative - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez purred about Pedri's contribution off the bench in Sunday's 4-1 win over Valencia at Mestalla. Pedri came on for the final half an hour and his shot took a deflection of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score Barça's fourth at a moment when Valencia were threatening a comeback.

Sergio Busquets on Valencia win, Auba treble and top four hopes - SPORT

Barca reconciled themselves with the back of the net and showed that they have many weapons and arguments to improve their position in the league table and to qualify for the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Eric Garcia taken off for precaution in Barca win at Valencia - SPORT

Alarm bells were ringing when Eric Garcia was taken off at half-time in the win at Mestalla. The defender was replaced by Oscar Mingueza. Garcia has not suffered a relapse of the muscle injury he felt against Granada and instead it was a precautionary decision with the team 3-0 up, because of an overload he felt.

Advances in talks to extend Ronald Araujo's Barcelona contract - SPORT

Ronald Araujo's contract renewal is a priority for Barcelona. His current deal is up in 2023 and they want a new one in place before the end of the season. The two parties are getting closer to an agreement.