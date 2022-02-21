Memphis and Clement Lenglet return to Barcelona training

Memphis Depay and Clement Lenglet are both closing in on a return to first-team action after taking part in Monday’s session after Barcelona’s win over Valencia.

The players enjoyed a light session as thoughts turned to Thursday’s Europa League play-off second leg at Napoli. The game is tied at 1-1 after the first leg.

Memphis has been out since the Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid, while Lenglet picked up a hamstring problem at the start of February.

Diario AS are reporting that both players could make the squad against Napoli, although it seems certain they will both definitely be fit for Sunday’s match against Athletic.

Memphis is still Barca’s top scorer this season but faces a battle for minutes when he returns following the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore.

The return of Lenglet could prove useful for Xavi. Eric Garcia seemed to pick up a knock against Valencia, while Xavi said after the match Ronald Araujo was playing with some discomfort.

Lenglet’s only made four La Liga starts so far in 2021-22 but could be a handy rotation option to allow some of Xavi’s starters to rest in the final few months of the campaign.