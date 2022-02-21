Sergino Dest ‘feeling good’ after earning Xavi’s trust at Barcelona

There were many things to be happy about after Barcelona’s weekend win at Valencia. The team played really well on offense and somehow didn't give up easy goals.

One of the best performances of the weekend was Sergino Dest. The American put in a solid shift and chatted about the confidence now his boss has in him after the game.

“I feel good on a personal level, Xavi gave me the trust now to play again. If I don’t play, I always train harder to get into the team again, so I will never stop. So, if I don’t play, I train really hard to get my stamina back and everything and get stronger. And when I can play, I try to show that I want to be there. “I feel great. Three points away is always a good feeling and, as a team, we fought really hard. I think the intensity was the key, we helped each other a lot. The teamwork was good.”

Xavi also spoke glowingly about the USMNT star after the match and seemed impressed with his performance.

“Everyone is improved. Let’s take Sergino as an example. When we got here, he wasn’t doing so well, but now he is doing great. I thought he was spectacularly good [against Valencia], both with the ball and without it. I am really happy with his progress.” Xavi | Source

Dest has started three of Barca’s last four La Liga games and should feature again on Thursday against Napoli with Dani Alves not part of the Europa League squad.