Recovery after Mestalla - FC Barcelona

Team train at the Ciutat Esportiva for the only time this week before Wednesday's flight to Naples

On a roll in La Liga! - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have not lost for nine games, and Xavi is yet to lose a league fixture on the road since he took over in November

Jordi Alba, defender with most assists - FC Barcelona

With another assist against Valencia, Jordi Alba has taken his tally for the league season up to six. Aubameyang was the latest recipient of a goal pass from the full back.

Memphis Depay and Clement Lenglet offer Barcelona fitness boost ahead of Napoli trip - Football Espana

Barcelona duo Clement Lenglet and Memphis Depay have returned to full training ahead of their midweek trip to face Napoli. La Blaugrana take on the Serie A giants in their second leg of their Europa League last 16 play off after drawing 1-1 at the Camp Nou last week.

Aubameyang exclusive: It would be an honour to play with Haaland at Barça - SPORT

Aubameyang, in an interview with SPORT, has blessed the hypothetical arrival of Haaland, even though the two play in the same position. "I am always prepared for healthy competition with teammates, so it would be an honour to play with him if he ends up coming to Barça," Aubameyang said.

Excl: Aubameyang explains thrills of his deadline day move to Barça - SPORT

"Until the last second we were waiting for the arrival of the [contract recision] from Arsenal, it arrived two minutes before time. My heart was beating so fast, I wasn't sweating, but almost," remembers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his dramatic deadline day move to Barcelona. It was the final night of the transfer window, there was a lot of tension, but also a happy ending.