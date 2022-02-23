21 different goalscorers this season - FC Barcelona

Valencia v Barça saw Xavi's squad in good form, earning another vital three points. It also saw new forward Aubameyang score a hat-trick and join the long list of different goalscorers this season, now totalling 21.

When and where to watch S.S.C. Napoli v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After the draw at Camp Nou last week, FC Barcelona travel to Naples in Italy to play the playoff return leg this Thursday against S.S.C. Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Kick-off is at 9pm CET, but you have come to right place if you want to know what time that is where you are.

Aubameyang: 'You can't say no to Barça' - FC Barcelona

Just days after opening his account for FC Barcelona in the excellent away win at Valencia in La Liga, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spoke to Catalan sports' papers Sport, Mundo Deportivo and L'Esportiu to analyse his first few weeks in Barcelona.

Paulo Dybala would be open to joining Barcelona from Juventus - Football Espana

Due to their financial situation Barcelona are paying very close attention to players who’ll become free agents at the end of this season. One of those is Juventus‘ Paulo Dybala according to Diario Sport, who doesn’t look like renewing his contract in Turin.

Barcelona are making little progress in renewal negotiations with Ronald Araujo, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez - Football Espana

Barcelona made it clear during the January transfer window that contract renewals would only begin in earnest once the market closed at the end of the month. Their priorities in this regard are Ronald Araujo, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez according to Mundo Deportivo, three of their most promising young talents.