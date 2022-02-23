Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen responds to his critics

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen spoke at the team’s pre-match press conference on Wednesday and was asked about criticism of his recent performances.

There have been question marks over the German’s form throughout the current campaign but the 29-year-old wasn’t too worried about what the media are saying.

“People always have opinions and know more than the next man, they even know more than me,” he said with a smile. “I always try to give everything. If I was not in good form then I would not be on the pitch because I have a responsibility to myself, the team and the club. “I am super good and I feel good. I am working hard and, as is the case with the team, the results will come. “Some of you have written articles to pour petrol on the fire, because you like doing that, I am sorry, but I know what I am doing well and what I am doing not so well, so I am relaxed. “I make mistakes sometimes, but this is football. I always give my 100% in all games. I watch the games I’ve played in and I know where I make mistakes. I try my best to help the team in every way possible.”

Ter Stegen was also asked about the prospect of a penalty shoot-out against Napoli. The game could go to a shoot-out if the tie is level after extra-time and the stopper insisted he was “ready for anything.”