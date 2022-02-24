The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Naples for the deciding second leg of their Europa League Playoff tie against Napoli, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Thursday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

After a couple of weeks of defensive crisis, Xavi has a stronger looking backline for this one with the return of Gerard Piqué who missed the weekend trip to Valencia through suspension. Eric García is also available despite a small relapse of his hamstring issue. Clément Lenglet and Memphis Depay are back in training but not fit to return yet and miss out, along with the injured Ansu Fati (hamstring), Sergi Roberto (thigh), Samuel Umtiti (foot) and Alejandro Balde (ankle), while Dani Alves cannot play in the Europa League and stays home for this one.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Dest, Piqué, Araujo, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F. De Jong; Adama, Aubameyang, Gavi

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday), and you can join us to watch and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!