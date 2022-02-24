WELCOME TO THE DIEGO MARADONA STADIUM!!! The legendary home of Napoli named after its most legendary player is the site of a huge European match as the hosts and Barcelona meet for the second leg of their Europa League Playoff tie. After a thrilling 1-1 draw at Camp Nou last week, both teams come into this one hoping to book a ticket in the Round of 16 and we should get a cracking game. This will be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Arauho, Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Adama, Aubameyang, Ferran.

Substitutes: Neto, Puig, Dembele, Braithwaite, Luuk de Jong, Mingueza, Eric, Nico, Gavi, Arnau Tenas.

NAPOLI

Starting XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Rrahamni, Mário Rui; Demme, Fabián; Elmas, Zielinski, Insigne, Osimhen.

Substitutes: Ospina, Idasiak, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam, Zanoli, Mertens, Ounas, Petagna, Politano.

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 Europa League, Playoffs, Leg 2

First Leg Result: Barcelona 1-1 Napoli

Date/Time: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

Referee: Sergei Karasev (RUS)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EUROPA LEAGUE

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), BT Sport ESPN (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 2 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport Live (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!