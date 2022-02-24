 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FC Barcelona News: 24 February 2022; All set for Napoli match, El Clásico kickoff time announced

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Last preparations in the Diego Armando Maradona stadium - FC Barcelona
Another preparatory session ahead of the Europa League second leg play off game against Napoli. The game in Italy will decide the tie after the 1-1 draw last Thursday at Camp Nou.

The FC Barcelona squad for the trip to Napoli - FC Barcelona
Areal test for Barça this Thursday as they visit Napoli in the second leg of their Europa League play off following on from the 1-1 draw at Camp Nou in the first leg last Thursday.

PREVIEW: Napoli v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona
Following the 1-1 draw at Camp Nou seven days ago, FC Barcelona now face Napoli in the second leg at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples in search of a place in the last sixteen.

Ter Stegen: 'Getting through would mean a lot to us' - FC Barcelona
The FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Ter Stegen appeared in a press conference on the eve of the Europa League play off second leg against Napoli. The German cast his eye over the tie and his team's current form:

Kick off time for Real Madrid v FC Barcelona 'Clásico' announced - FC Barcelona
The La Liga Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona now has a date and kick off time. It will be on Sunday 20 March at 9.00pm CET in week 29 of the league.

