When is the Europa League last 16 draw and who could Barcelona face?

Barcelona booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday after seeing off the challenge of Serie A side Napoli in their play-off tie.

Xavi’s men could only draw 1-1 at the Camp Nou in the first leg but ran out 4-2 winners in the return to seal their qualification to the next round.

Barca will discover their next opponents on Friday, February 25 at 12:00 CET in Nyon, Switzerland.

The eight group winners from the group stages will be seeded and will be drawn against the eight winners from the play-offs.

And here’s who Barca could face next:

Crvena zvezda

Eintracht Frankfurt

Galatasaray

Bayer Leverkusen

Lyon

Monaco

Spartak Moskva

West Ham

The group winners will play their second legs at home. The first legs will take place on Thursday, March 10 with the return legs scheduled for the following week.

Who would you like to see Barca draw in the next round? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!