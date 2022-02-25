Xavi hails Barcelona’s ‘most complete’ performance of the season after Napoli win

Xavi hailed Barcelona’s win over Napoli as the team’s “most complete” performance of the season after seeing his team run out 4-2 winners at the Diego Armanda Maradona Stadium.

The visitors got off to a great start thanks to goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong to put the visitors in charge of the tie.

Lorenzo Insigne did pull one back from the penalty spot but Gerard Pique added a third before half-time and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck on the hour.

Xavi was full of praise for his team after the match and offered his thoughts on where it had all gone right for the Catalan giants in Naples.

“Perhaps this was the most complete performance of our season. We wanted to dominate and we did,” he said. “I’m happy about the effort we put in and with the football we played. The result is fair. I am very happy for the players and this is the way forward. We are on the right road. “We pressed well, high up, whenever we lost the ball…just like we did at home. “Napoli pressed high up and spaces were available in behind them. From defending a corner we made a textbook counterattack. “We took advantage of our fast players. We understood how to create and use a ‘free man’. I’m very happy for the team.” Source | UEFA

The Barcelona boss also tried to downplay suggestions his team are now favorites for the trophy after such a convincing win. The Catalans will discover who they will play in the next round on Friday when the last 16 draw is made.