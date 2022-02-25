Carles Puyol is loving Xavi’s work at Barcelona

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol was happy to offer his thoughts on Xavi’s team after Thursday’s impressive 4-2 win over Napoli in Italy.

The Catalans put in a superb performance at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League 5-3 on aggregate.

Puyol let slip on Twitter after the game that he’d had a little bet when Xavi took over Barcelona and is really liking what he’s seeing from the Catalans.

“When Barça hired Xavi, I said we would win the league, I bet a dinner, I don’t know if I’ll pay for it, but what I know for sure is that I like this team. And I’m sure it will give us joy, sooner rather than later.”

Xavi’s team have certainly been bringing plenty of joy in recent weeks. Thursday’s win over Napoli is the latest in a run of fine results that have included big La Liga wins over Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

However, another tough fixture awaits next for the Catalans. Athletic are the next visitors to the Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday and we all know what to expect from Marcelino’s men.