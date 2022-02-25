FC Barcelona News: 25 February 2022; Barca into last 16, Xavi praises Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona’s Gavi is banned for first leg of Europa League last 16 | Sport

Barcelona midfielder Gavi will miss the first leg of the team’s last 16 tie due to suspension after picking up his third booking in Europe this season late on at Napoli.

Aubameyang’s run continues | FC Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on target again for Barcelona at Napoli. The striker now has 23 goals in 45 matches in the Europa League.

‘Barcelona is always Barcelona!’ - Alba on ‘courage’ in Europa League win over Napoli | Goal

Jordi Alba spoke out after Barca’s win over Napoli. He said, “Barcelona is always Barcelona! In good times and bad. We have to be together. People are enthusiastic.”

Ousmane Dembele forgot to bring his shirt from the dressing room | Sport

Ousmane Dembele left his shirt in the dressing room at Napoli. A member of staff had to run and get it before the Frenchman came on in the second half.

Napoli and FC Barcelona united with their message: ‘STOP WAR | FC Barcelona

Barcelona and Napoli players assembled behind a ‘Stop War’ banner ahead of kick-off on Thursday to condemn Russia’s military action against Ukraine.

Xavi: De Jong is a genius | Football Oranje

Xavi was full of praise for Frenkie de Jong after Barca’s win at Napoli. He said, “Frenkie de Jong is a genius, he is really, really incredible.”

Barça monitoring Adidas-Madrid deal as Nike revision approaches | Sport

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Real Madrid’s sponsorship deal with Adidas to see how much money their rivals will make on the deal with a view to their own agreement with Nike.

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique says club is getting ‘back to our origins’ after Napoli win | ESPN

Gerard Pique feels that Barcelona are finally getting “back to our origins” after the team’s exciting 4-2 win over Napoli in the Europa League.