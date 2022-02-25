Barcelona draw Galatasaray in Europa League last 16

Barcelona will take on Galatasaray in the last 16 of the Europa League after being paired with the Turkish side in Friday’s draw in Switzerland.

The game will see Barca come up against goalkeeper Inaki Pena, who moved to Gala on loan in January, as well as former assistant coach Domènec Torrent and Arda Turan.

Barca secured their spot in the last 16 by beating Napoli over two legs in their playoff, while Gala finished top of their Europa League group.

However, the Turkish side are having a tough season domestically. The team are currently down in 13th place in the table and have won just eight of 26 matches.

Here’s a look at the full draw:

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade

Braga vs Monaco

FC Porto vs Lyon

Atalanta vs Bayern Leverkusen

Sevilla vs West Ham United

FC Barcelona vs Galatasaray

RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt

The first leg will take place at the Camp Nou on Thursday, March 10. The two teams will meet again in Turkey one week later. The winners progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.