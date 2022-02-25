 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique says he’d be a goal machine if he was a striker

The defender scored against Napoli

By Josh Suttr
SSC Napoli v FC Barcelona: Knockout Round Play-Offs Leg Two - UEFA Europa League Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

There were all smiles around the Barcelona dressing room after a swashbuckling European win on Thursday, feels good to say that. The good moods included Gerard Pique, who netted a goal in the win and was joyous about his goalscoring ability after the game.

“I always say if I was a striker I would score 15 or 20 goals a season. But the truth is I have also had a great time at the back! It’s hard to win away in Europe and also the team not been competing at the level a club like Barca should be.”

“We have gone back to our origins, something we maybe had stopped doing recently. It’s a message for everyone, for us and for people outside, that little by little we’re coming back.”

Pique | Source

I’d give Pique 7-10 goals if he were a striker, too slow for the position. Maybe a Peter Crouch sort of attacker.

