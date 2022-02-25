Barcelona midfielder Gavi will miss out on Galatasaray first leg

There wasn’t much negative to come from the Barcelona win over Napoli on Thursday in the Europa League. The club did receive a bit of bad luck in that Gavi received a yellow card in the match after coming on as a substitute, which tallies him up to three European cards for the season.

As a result, the youngster will miss the first leg of Barcelona’s next Europa league matchup against Galatasaray due to suspension. Barca will certainly miss his presence as he’s become a key player this season despite only turning 17 in August.

The good news is that the first leg will be at home, so hopefully, Barcelona will able to take care of business at home and Gavi won’t be missed too much. The first leg takes place at the Camp Nou on March 10th, before the return leg on March 17th at Nef Stadyumu.