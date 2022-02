Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by our good pal Nick Batlle to chat about all things Barcelona. We chat about the lovely win in Napoli and how good it feels to see two performances so wholly dominate with wins over Valencia and Napoli. We then chat about the individual players that are making up this once again potent attack and the vital matches ahead.

