Iñaki Peña set for unexpected homecoming against FC Barcelona

Iñaki Peña is making a trip back to Barcelona earlier than probably expected. The goalkeeper was loaned out to Galatasaray in the winter transfer window, and now the Turkish club has been drawn with FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League.

Peña has started in goal in Galatasaray’s latest outings, although that has been when Fernando Muslera has been out. The veteran Uruguayan has been out for more than a month with a cruciate ligament injury. But he is back now, meaning there is every chance new manager Domènec Torrent will return to Galatasaray’s long-serving goalkeeper.

However, Peña has shown a good level in his games for the Turkish side and will want to continue to compete for the starting position. Muslera may not be immediately fully fit, and there is some possibility that the coach could stick by Peña.

Regardless, Peña will travel to the Camp Nou for the Europa League. He may only sit on the bench, but it will be an interesting experience for the youngster nontheless.

A native of Alicante, Peña has been a part of Barcelona’s youth and senior teams for about a decade. However, he has yet to make an appearance at senior level for the Catalans.