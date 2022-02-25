Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus to relaunch Super League with one big change

Three of the teams that once attempted to found the European Super League will try to do it once again, after the first attempt was a failure, according to the latest rumors.

FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus will launch the latest version of the Super League, with one big change: it will no longer be a closed shop. Instead, teams will be able to qualify for the competition in a similar way to the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus club president Andrea Agnelli will speak next week at a sports industry summit in which he is said to be expected to announce the new Super League proposal,

This newest proposal will get rid of automatic qualification for certain teams, replacing it with qualification from domestic leagues, similar to the UEFA Champions League.

UEFA considers the Super League concept dead, and so do six English teams (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur) which originally signed on, but have since accepted fines for ever attempting to join in the first place.

The three so-called “rebel” clubs are looking to create a stronger proposal that will attempt to be more fair, and also promises to try to develop stronger clubs in European cities that lack them, such as Dublin.