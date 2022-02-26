Manchester City in pole position to land Erling Haaland - report

Europe’s biggest clubs are making a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, but it is Manchester City who are currently closest to signing the striker, according to a new report.

FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain are mentioned as the main competitors to land the Norwegian.

Haaland is said to be weighing making a decision soon, with the intent to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. In fact, it is rumored that he will make a decision in March after talking to his agent and to his family.

City have been on the lookout for a new striker after failing to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur last summer. Pep Guardiola’s men are already one of the world’s best teams, but they could take another level with Haaland.

Barcelona are on the ascendancy and are said to be looking to make Haaland the centerpiece of their return to glory. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are keen on pairing up Kylian Mbappé with Haaland should they sign the former. Or, failing that, they could sign Haaland as an alternative if Mbappé does not move from PSG, as widely expected.

But if Mbappé does move to Madrid, PSG would be extra motivated to sign Haaland as a replacement.

There have been rumors of interest from other clubs, such as Bayern Munich, but at the moment, those four are considered the strongest linked.