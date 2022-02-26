Friday recovery session at Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

After flying back to Barcelona from Naples, the players put their boots straight on and made their way to pitch 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva for the Friday training session.

FC Barcelona to play Galatasaray in Europa League round of 16 - FC Barcelona

Following Friday’s draw at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Barça have learned that their opponent in the round of 16 of the Europa League will be Galatasaray. The first leg will be played at the Camp Nou on Thursday 10 March (9pm CET) and the return leg will be played in Istanbul seven days later on Thursday 17 March (6.45pm CET).

February goal frenzy - FC Barcelona

Barça have certainly hit their goalscoring form. This February has seen them hit the net 15 times in five games, with the game against Athletic Club at the Camp Nou this Sunday still to come (9.00pm CET).

Barça's dressing room see themselves as favourites in Europe - SPORT

Although Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez wants prudence, humility and calm after the big win at Napoli, the truth is the players are hugely optimistic and the players believe they are among the favourites to win the Europa League.

Wink from Barcelona chief Joan Laporta at Erling Haaland - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Friday that he is very satisfied with the work done by the club during the winter market and the challenge is to do better still in the summer. What about Erling Haaland?