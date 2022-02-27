WATCH: Ez Abde scores brilliant solo goal for Barcelona B

Ez Abde was back with Barcelona B on Saturday and scored the type of goal that’s likely to make Xavi sit up and take up and notice of the youngster.

The winger made it 2-1 to the visitors against Alcoyano with a brilliant solo goal that will bring back memories of Lionel Messi.

Abde picked up the ball just inside the hosts’ half and raced towards goal, beating a few defenders along the way, before smashing it into the roof of the net.

Check it out:

The game had started with Alcoyano going ahead in the 39th minute before Barca B hit back when another great run from Abde set up Peque to make it 1-1.

As you can see Abde’s certainly been effective in his last few matches for Barca B.

Abde Ezzalzouli in his last 4 matches with Barcelona B:



️ vs Sanluqueño

️ vs Real Madrid Castilla

️ vs Linares

⚽️ ️ vs Alcoyano



5 goal contributions in 4 matches pic.twitter.com/ycJyIuwO0Q — FCB Canteranos (@fcbcanteranos) February 26, 2022

Abde’s goal then made it 2-1 two minutes later before the hosts levelled just after the hour, and it looked like being another tough outing for Sergi Barjuan’s men.

However, Ferran Jutgla struck the winner with just two minutes of normal time remaining to secure a first win in eight games for the visitors.