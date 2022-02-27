The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Athletic Bilbao for a big La Liga game at Camp Nou, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 14. Nico González, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

There is some very good news for this one as Memphis Depay is back after missing the better part of the last two months with a persistent hamstring issue. Also back from a hamstring is Clément Lenglet, and another returning man is Dani Alves who is finally available again after a suspension. There are still several absences, however, with Ansu Fati (hamstring), Sergi Roberto (thigh), Samuel Umtiti (foot) and Alejandro Balde (ankle) out through injury while Jordi Alba misses out through suspension.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Piqué, Araujo, Dest; F. De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Adama, Aubameyang, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to watch and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!