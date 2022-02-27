PREVIEW: FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - FC Barcelona

There’s a very positive vibe at FC Barcelona right now. A fabulous display to beat Valencia 4-1 in La Liga was followed by perhaps the best performance of 2021/22, a 4-2 win in Napoli that ensures a Europa League last sixteen tie with Galatasaray.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - FC Barcelona

Guide to TV viewing of this Sunday's game between Catalans and Basques at Camp Nou (9.00pm CET)

Memphis and Lenglet back in the squad - FC Barcelona

Striker and defender both declared fully fit and included in the team to take on Athletic Club

Philippe Coutinho reveals he doesn't regret leaving Liverpool to join Barcelona - Football Espana

Philippe Coutinho has revealed that he doesn’t regret leaving Liverpool to join Barcelona despite the fact that the move has been a disaster. The Brazilian playmaker is currently on loan at Premier League side Aston Villa until the end of the season and has a year to run on his Barcelona contract after that.

Xavi on Auba's goals, Adama's maturity and “world class” Ferran - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez took advantage of Saturday's pre-Athletic Club press conference to analyse Barcelona's new signings. The Barça coach is satisfied with the contributions made so far by Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Dani Alves.

Camp Nou mutes the Lions' roar in recent times - SPORT

Barcelona's history with Athletic Bilbao is well-documented. Along with Real Madrid, they are the teams that have never been relegated. Los Leones come to Camp Nou on Sunday night.