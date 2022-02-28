FC Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club: Four goals again! - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have beaten Athletic Club 4-0 on Sunday evening to hold onto fourth place in La Liga and move to within just one of third-placed Real Betis. Following impressive wins against Valencia and Napoli, this week’s amazing form continued with a third consecutive four-goal display.

Third win in a row - FC Barcelona

The 4-0 win over Athletic Club at Camp Nou on Sunday made it three wins in a row for Xavi Hernández's team following on from excellent away wins at Valencia (4-1) and Napoli (4-2) in the Europa League.

CD Alcoyano 2-3 FC Barcelona B: A win at last - FC Barcelona

Awin is always a great way to put smiles on faces. Barça B have broken an 8-game winless spell with victory at a tricky venue in which the three forwards, Peque, Abde and Jutglà all shone in collecting three points that do wonders for the team’s league position.

Pedri on back-heeled nutmeg: I was screwed if I lost the ball! - SPORT

Pedri Gonzalez put on an exhibition against Athletic Club. He was spectacular, but his comments after the game were very measured. The Barcelona midfielder produced some amazing moments, such as a back-heeled nutmeg that brought Camp Nou to its feet.

Dembele quietens the whistle with a golazo and two assists - SPORT

There's a division of opinions at Camp Nou regarding Ousmane Dembele. On Sunday against Athletic Club, the Barcelona forward was whistled when he came on in the second half. The first time the Frenchman touched the ball, there was a mix of whistles and applause. But it didn't take long for things to change from there.