Barcelona president: I hope Ousmane Dembélé re-thinks his situation

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken regarding the situation with Ousmane Dembélé. The French winger has a contract expiring at the end of the season, but he performed well in the last match.

Dembélé refused to accept Barcelona’s terms to extend his contract over the winter, with rumors suggesting the forward would be permanently benched by the club.

Barcelona’s manager, Xavi, has stuck by Dembélé despite resentment from some sections of the media and the fans. He was a key decision maker in terms of allowing Dembélé to continue playing this season.

Against Athletic Club, Dembélé scored one and assisted two in a 4-0 victory. He seemed motivated to contribute, and his hug with Xavi after his goal also showed there was some genuine affection there.

“Dembélé knows our offer and we have always wanted for him to stay, we hope that in the end, he thinks about it again,” Laporta said.

In addition, the president spoke of Pedri, who sparkled in the Catalans’ win as well.

“Pedri is called to be one of the best players in the world, if not the best, but he knows he has to work a lot,” he said.