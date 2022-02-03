FC Barcelona sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club after the striker terminated his contract with Arsenal FC.

The first team squad trained on pitch 2 of the Ciutat Esportiva this Wednesday as preparations continue for this Sunday's significant match against Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou (4:15pm CET) - a key game in the quest to continue to climbing the table. The session featured the latest player to join Barça, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The return of Adama Traoré to Barça is now complete. The winger who came up through the youth teams at FC Barcelona was officially presented on Wednesday at Camp Nou, accompanied by president Joan Laporta and the International Director of Football, Jordi Cruyff.

FC Barcelona now has a new number 11. Adama Traoré, signed on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers with an option in the summer to make the move permanent, will be the name to wear the eleven shirt.

Now we know the Barça players who are eligible to play in the UEFA Europa League. FC Barcelona have informed UEFA of the 32 man squad for the tournament which begins for the blaugranes with a play off against Napoli.