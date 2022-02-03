Brozovic reconsidering Inter future after Barcelona offer - report

Inter Milan are fairly certain that Marcelo Brozovic will resign with the club and eliminate the concern he’ll be gone. However, according to reports out of Italy, Brozovic is at least considering an offer from Barcelona.

The Croatian has all but put pen to paper on a new deal with the Serie A champs till 2026. The deal is reportedly a nice €6m-a-year contract that will see him amongst the highest paid in Italy.

However, Barcelona are said to be “strongly pressing” to sign the midfielder on a free and “some doubts have surfaced” about whether he will continue with the Nerazzurri. The report adds that Xavi wants Brozovic in his midfield next season.

This comes down to the fact that when Barcelona approaches you with a contract offer, you have to at least think about it. After carefully considering though, he’ll probably still sign with Inter unless something drastic were to change in the coming weeks.