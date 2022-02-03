 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona confirm Clement Lenglet out with hamstring injury

Another injury for the Catalans

By Gill Clark
Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that Clement Lenglet has picked up a hamstring injury and is ruled out until further notice.

The news means the Frenchman will miss Sunday’s big clash against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in La Liga and early reports suggest he’ll be out for around five weeks.

Lenglet hasn’t featured too much this season for Barcelona and has only made four La Liga starts for the Catalans. The defender has slipped down the pecking order and behind youngsters Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia.

However, his injury does leave Barca a little short of defensive options ahead of the visit from the defending champions. Eric is still sidelined but has been back in training during the recent international break.

Samuel Umtiti is also out of action due to injury. The Frenchman has been ruled out for three months after requiring surgery on a fractured metatarasal.

Meanwhile, Araujo has been away on international duty with Uruguay but is expected back shortly and should partner Gerard Pique in central defense for the clash with Atletico.

