Barcelona confirm Clement Lenglet out with hamstring injury

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that Clement Lenglet has picked up a hamstring injury and is ruled out until further notice.

The news means the Frenchman will miss Sunday’s big clash against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in La Liga and early reports suggest he’ll be out for around five weeks.

❗️ INJURY NEWS



Test conducted on Clément Lenglet this morning has revealed an injury to the femoral biceps in his left hamstring, meaning that he is unavailable until the injury clears. pic.twitter.com/1a7UxiP1VQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2022

Lenglet hasn’t featured too much this season for Barcelona and has only made four La Liga starts for the Catalans. The defender has slipped down the pecking order and behind youngsters Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia.

However, his injury does leave Barca a little short of defensive options ahead of the visit from the defending champions. Eric is still sidelined but has been back in training during the recent international break.

Samuel Umtiti is also out of action due to injury. The Frenchman has been ruled out for three months after requiring surgery on a fractured metatarasal.

Meanwhile, Araujo has been away on international duty with Uruguay but is expected back shortly and should partner Gerard Pique in central defense for the clash with Atletico.