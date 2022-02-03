IN PICS: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is unveiled at Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was unveiled at Barcelona on Thursday after his late move from Premier League side Arsenal on a free transfer.

The Gabon international spoke at a press conference before donning his kit and treating the cameras to a few kick-ups out on the Camp Nou pitch as is tradition.

Aubameyang admitted it’s been a while since he actually played a game of football but is looking forward to getting started at Barca.

“I have spoken with the coach. He sees me playing as a No. 9 I will be ready very soon to play there,” he said. “If he needs me to play on the wing there will be no problem with that. I’ll be ready.”

The 32-year-old was also, predictably, asked about Ousmane Dembele. The two played together at Dortmund and Aubameyang hopes he sticks around.

“I’m going to tell you the truth,” he said. “He’s training really well. As a friend, I hope he and Barcelona can find a solution.”

Aubameyang has been training with his new team-mates this week and is expected to be in included in Xavi’s squad for Sunday’s clash with Atletico Madrid.