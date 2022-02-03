 clock menu more-arrow no yes

IN PICS: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is unveiled at Barcelona

Say hello to the club’s new No. 25

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
  • Barca get the thumbs up from Auba Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • Say hello to Barca’s new No. 25 Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • An autograph from Auba Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • So why did you fall out with Arteta? Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Aubameyang’s membership card Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Barca’s new signing poses with his family Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Laporta wants a cuddle Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Auba steps out onto the Camp Nou pitch Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • It’s that time again.... Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • ...not bad Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • That’ll do Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • Aubameyang - Culer! Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was unveiled at Barcelona on Thursday after his late move from Premier League side Arsenal on a free transfer.

The Gabon international spoke at a press conference before donning his kit and treating the cameras to a few kick-ups out on the Camp Nou pitch as is tradition.

Aubameyang admitted it’s been a while since he actually played a game of football but is looking forward to getting started at Barca.

“I have spoken with the coach. He sees me playing as a No. 9 I will be ready very soon to play there,” he said. “If he needs me to play on the wing there will be no problem with that. I’ll be ready.”

The 32-year-old was also, predictably, asked about Ousmane Dembele. The two played together at Dortmund and Aubameyang hopes he sticks around.

“I’m going to tell you the truth,” he said. “He’s training really well. As a friend, I hope he and Barcelona can find a solution.”

Aubameyang has been training with his new team-mates this week and is expected to be in included in Xavi’s squad for Sunday’s clash with Atletico Madrid.

