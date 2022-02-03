Barcelona confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s squad number

Barcelona have confirmed that new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will wear the No. 25 shirt for the rest of the season at the Camp Nou.

The Gabon international made a deadline day move from Arsenal and has signed on with the Catalan giants until 2025.

Aubameyang was officially presented on Thursday at the Camp Nou where the club also confirmed his squad number.

Our new number 2️⃣5️⃣! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2022

There wasn’t actually much choice for Aubameyang when it came to numbers. The No. 25 is actually meant for third-choice goalkeepers but isn’t needed with Inaki Pena at Galatasaray for the rest of the campaign.

Outfield players have worn the number before but without great success. Thomas Vermaelen and Alex Song have both worn the No. 25 at Barca but the less said about both players the better.

Aubameyang did sound pretty confident at his presentation when asked about his objectives. He said, “I don’t know if I have a number [of goals] but I hope to score a lot of goals. A lot would be good.”