Aubameyang hoping to score a lot of goals at Barcelona

New Barcelona signing Pierre-Emrerick Aubameyang says he is hoping to score lots of goals for the Catalans after completing his move on a free transfer.

The Gabon international was unveiled at the club on Thursday and made it clear that although he hasn’t played much recently he can’t wait to get started.

“I think that for years people that know me know that I score goals and I’m a quick striker, so I hope to help the team with my goals and score a lot of them for Barca,” he said. “This is the opportunity of my life, I’m buzzing and I’ll give everything. I have to thank the club and it’s an honour to be here. I’m ready to help the team. “It’s true that I haven’t played a lot recently but in my head I’m ready to play. I know that I will get back to the top bit by bit. Right now I’m living a dream, I’ve wanted to be here for many years.”

Aubameyang was also asked about old comments from Xavi where he once said the striker’s playing style wouldn’t fit the club.

The 32-year-old said he’s ready to play the Barcelona way and can adapt accordingly.

“I see myself as ready and I think that I’ve had a lot of luck playing in the Premier League. I am prepared to play in the Barca style,” he added. “I’ve watched a lot of game, I have to adapt but it’s football. I spoke a bit to the coach and he sees me as a No 9. If he needs me on the wing then no problem, I’m ready to play in all positions.”

Aubameyang hasn’t played much after falling out with Arteta at Arsenal and then contracting Covid-19. However, there are whispers he could start against Atletico on Sunday in a new-look attack featuring Adama Traore and Ferran Torres.