How FC Barcelona looks after closure of the winter transfer window - FC Barcelona

"The winter transfer market has closed and titanic efforts have gone into adding a series of players to the team” said Joan Laporta. So here’s an update on the changes to the squad following all the different movements.

Aubameyang hoping to provide goals - FC Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appeared ambitious at his first press conference as an FC Barcelona player, saying that “I hope to score a lot of goals and help the team.” "It is a dream to be at one of the best clubs in the world” he continued. “And I never want to wake up from that dream.”

Big challenges coming up in February - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have four high profile Liga encounters and their Europa League debut to look forward in the coming month

Clément Lenglet injury news - FC Barcelona

Test conducted on Clément Lenglet on the morning of Thursday 3 February has revealed an injury to the femoral biceps in his left hamstring, meaning that he is unavailable until the injury clears.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Atlético Madrid - FC Barcelona

La Liga is back and it's the first game of 2022 at Camp Nou, and it's a huge one against Atlético Madrid. Here's all you need to know to make sure you can follow all the action.