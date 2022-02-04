Dani Alves and Ronald Araujo back in Barcelona training ahead of Atletico clash

Dani Alves and Ronald Araujo were both back in Barcelona training on Friday after returning from international duty with Brazil and Uruguay.

The two players joined in with the session as the Catalans prepare for Sunday’s La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Alves came on a substitute in Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Ecuador after an early red card for Emerson and started the 4-0 win over Paraguay.

Araujo also saw plenty of action with Uruguay. The center-back featured in both of his team’s wins over Paraguay and Venezuela.

Both players will be expected to start against Atletico, particularly as Barca are without Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti due to injury and Sergino Dest is not due back from USMNT duty until tomorrow.

The trio are the only players that had been away on international duty over the recent break which means the squad should be pretty well-rested for some crunch February fixtures.

Xavi will also be able to call upon Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following their arrivals in the January transfer window and may also decide to recall Ousmane Dembele.