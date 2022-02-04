Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly been warned by the club’s medical staff to be careful with new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang because the forward’s not played for a while.

Aubameyang hasn’t featured since December 6 after falling out with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and then testing positive for Covid-19 after arriving at AFCON 2021.

The striker was then sent home after being diaganosed with cardiac lesions, but he then took to social media to reveal he’d been given the all clear after further medical checks.

However, Barcelona are now worried that Aubameyang is at risk of picking up a muscle injury when he makes his debut for the Catalan giants because he’s not been playing much.

Xavi has been recommended to “exercise caution” with Aubameyang, particularly ahead of such a big game at the weekend, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The worry is that Aubameyang will lack the “competitive pace” required and if he pushes himself too hard he could pick up an issue and add to Barca’s injury problems.

There had been reports Aubameyang could start the game for Barcelona alongside Adama Traore and Ferran Torres in a new-look attack on Sunday but that may be a little optimistic.

We could get more of an idea of who will play for Barca on Saturday when Xavi speaks at his pre-match presser ahead of the team’s return to action.