Dani Alves tells Barcelona what to do with Ousmane Dembele

Dani Alves has told Barcelona to make the most of Ousmane Dembele and play the Frenchman while they still have him at the Camp Nou.

Dembele has been left out of Barca’s last two squads and there has been talk he could spend the rest of the season in the stands.

President Joan Laporta has said it’s up to Xavi to decide if Dembele plays, and Alves made it clear he thinks the forward should be recalled.

“We have to be more intelligent than the situation and take advantage of the player we have with us,” he said. “This type of thing happens in football, while he is still at Barcelona he has to defend the shirt. If he goes at the end of the season, then ok. One has to be smarter than the situation. You have to think about the situation and take advantage of the fact we have the player. We need union in the dressing room. We have to create a healthy environment, in which there is no bad vibe. “If everyone brings that, Barcelona will return. That is everyone’s objective.” Source | Diario Sport

Xavi will no doubt be asked about Dembele’s future at his press conference ahead of the visit from Atletico Madrid on Sunday. It’s already being reported that the 24-year-old will be in the squad for the game against the defending La Liga champions.