This Week in Barça Femení: Dog Days

Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team continued their dominance this week with two more wins in the Primera División. After not playing in the league for a while the reigning champions are going through a busy start to February with five games in two weeks before the international break.

The fun started with a home game against a solid Real Betis team without captain Alexia Putellas who was rested due to a knee issue. But in the absence of the world’s best player, Asisat Oshoala took over and scored a first-half hat-trick to put the game beyond doubt. Fridolina Rolfö added a goal in the second half, and Barça won 4-0 without needing to get out of second gear.

Up next was a trip to Levante which is never easy, and things didn’t start well with a penalty miss by Jenni Hermoso. But a 10-minute blitz with goals from Oshoala, Patri Guijarro and Hermoso helped calm the team down, and Caroline Graham Hansen added a fourth in the second half. Barça also conceded a rare goal when Tatiana Pinto got a late consolation strike for Levante.

Alexia returned and was on the bench for this one, and she came on when the game was already decided and didn’t need to do much. But it wouldn’t be a Barça Femení game without the captain doing something special, so enjoy this incredible back pass that almost became a glorious assist to Claudia Pina. And by back pass, I mean she used her back to make the pass. Like, literally.

Amazing.

In other “Alexia Putellas is amazing” news, the Queen has been nominated for the most pretigious award in all of sports, the Laureus. Alexia and other five athletes have been named in the 2022 Sportswomen of the Year category, and the competition is fierce.

Because of the Tokyo Olympics and the brilliant performances of the other women in the Games, it is hard to see Alexia taking this one home. But to just be included in that company is special, and Putellas already has the Ballon d’Or and The Best. That’s pretty decent, right?