Return to training with one eye on Atlético - FC Barcelona

Back to work at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with the available players taking part in a session in the morning local time to continue preparations for Sunday's game against Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou, kick off at 4.15pm CET.

Frenkie de Jong: 'We have to show what we can do' - FC Barcelona

The Dutch midfielder speaks ahead of the visit of Atlético Madrid whilst his team mate Martin Braithwaite 'is really looking forward to connecting with the fans again'

Atletico Madrid get mixed injury news ahead of Barcelona clash - Football Espana

Atletico Madrid have received mixed news over their injured players ahead of this weekend’s key clash with Barcelona. Diego Simeone‘s men are preparing for one of the biggest games of their season as they continue to battle it out for a top four spot. As things stand, Atletico Madrid are in fourth place and just one point ahead of fifth place.

Alves tells Barcelona to take advantage of Dembélé while they can - Football Espana

Dani Alves believes Barcelona need to take advantage of the fact they still have Ousmane Dembélé. Dembélé remains in contract limbo, set to leave Barca at the end of the season and on a free transfer with his contract set to expire.

Tagliafico admits he is disappointed to miss out on Barcelona transfer - Football Espana

Nicolas Tagliafico is disappointed to have missed out on a move to Barcelona. The Ajax full-back is desperate for a new club, by his own admission, and it looked as though Barca could be an option.

AS: Dembele could return to Barcelona squad vs. Atletico Madrid - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele could return to Barcelona's squad for the Atletico game this weekend. According to AS; Xavi Hernandez has convinced Joan Laporta to let him use the French winger despite him not renewing his contract.